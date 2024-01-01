Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jan. 1

Today’s players in the last game of the two-game final in Second Chance are:

Christopher Pennant, a sports journalist & announcer from Chicago, Illinois, earned 16,000 in game one;

Xanni Brown, a post-doc researcher originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, enters this contest with 29,600; and

Greg Czaja, a cardiologist from San Diego, California, carries over the lead from Friday at 35,200.

Jeopardy!

HAUNTING LITERATURE // NATIVE AMERICANS // MOVIES BY GOOGLE SEARCH // PEOPLE // IT’S AN EX-CAR FOR A REASON // CROSSWORD CLUES “C”

DD1 – 400 – CROSSWORD CLUES “C” – Ohio hoopster or offhand attitude (8 letters) (Xanni added 3,800.)

Scores at first break: Greg 1,200, Xanni 3,800, Christopher 4.600.

Scores entering DJ: Greg 3,000, Xanni 8,200, Christopher 5,000.

Double Jeopardy!

RELIGION // TOUGH 7-LETTER WORDS // RETIRED // MISHEARD LYRICS // LONG TIME // KNOW SEA

DD2 – 800 – KNOW SEA – There are 19 active volcanoes in this sea, including ones on Saba & Montserrat (Greg added 6,200.)

DD3 – 800 – RELIGION – Perun was the thunder god of the ancient Slavs, Perundan was this day of the week (Greg dropped 3,000.)

Scores entering FJ: Greg 10,600, Xanni 13,800, Christopher 8,600.

Final Jeopardy!

LANDMARKS – 213 feet wide, this late 18th c. European structure has 5 portals, the middle of which was–at first–for royals only

Zanni and Greg were correct on FJ. Xanni doubled up and improved to a two-game total of 57,200, good for the win, $35,000 in real money and an invite to the ToC.

Scores for game two: Greg 10,600, Xanni 27,600, Christopher 0.

Total two-game scores: Greg 45,800, Xanni 57,200, Christopher 16,000. Note that with real money payouts of $20K for second and $10K for third, all three players earned point totals in excess of the cash awards.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is cavalier? DD2 – What is he Caribbean Sea? DD3 – What is Thursday? FJ – What is the Brandenburg Gate?

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...