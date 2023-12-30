The WPT Skulks About

This week’s bird is the yellow-crowned gonolek. It lives on the opposite end of Africa from last week’s bird, with a range from Guinea in the west through Burkina Faso, Ghana and Nigeria in the east. Every source I went to for fun facts said this bird is hard to observe. Turns out that’s because its a skulking bird, which means it likes to hang out under leaves, undergrowth and just generally out of the way. Even when trying to attract a mate and get their gonolek on, they prefer to be obscured by leaves, twigs, etc.

Please travel safely if your weekend plans take you away from home, Avocado, and get your shots, flu season runs for five more months.

Links: http://tinyurl.com/3ufyz43s, http://tinyurl.com/mp3ypncs, http://tinyurl.com/9wt7db93

The range of the yellow-crowned golonek.

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...