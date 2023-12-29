Job Rants Thread – 12/29/2023 – End-Of-Year Check In

Hey, all; Happy And Healthy Final Friday of 2023 –

I was trying to think of something interesting to say, this week; something fun or profound on which to send off the year. And, like so many other times where I’ve tried to consciously put a special edge on a work, my thought processes have whiffed out on me like a small, deflating balloon. So, like so many other times, I’ma wing it.

Though, what can be said from me at this point, really? We’ve all had our usual various ups and downs, personal successes and failures. And now we find ourselves again at the dawning point of a new year, and another chance to try and make a clean start of things. How will it go? Nobody knows; least of all my silly ass. However things do end up shaking out for you all, I remain ever-appreciative of the fact that you choose to share them here.

That’s it, and that’s all. Get to ranting, and I’ll see you all, next year. (Hurr)

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and, most particularly, a fun and safe New Year’s Eve. And remember: Though time flows ever onward, businesses and those that run them tend to treat this time of year as some kind of big reset button; use this to your advantage whenever possible.

