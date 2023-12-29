It’s the FINAL Weekly Shuffle Thread of the Year!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! I hope everyone had a nice holidays, and that you enjoy the upcoming New Years celebrations! As, a result, this will be the last Shuffle Thread posted in 2023… so let’s make our FINAL shuffle of the year a fun one!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Final” in the title of them! But if you look and look and finally can’t find any Final songs, don’t consider that the final loss. You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time, and next year!

Delta 5 – Final Scene

