Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Dec. 29

Today’s players in Second Chance are:

Christopher Pennant, a sports journalist & announcer from Chicago, Illinois;

Xanni Brown, a post-doc researcher originally from Cincinnati, Ohio; and

Greg Czaja, a cardiologist from San Diego, California.

Jeopardy!

BEGINS WITH “S” // FEATURES OF THE PLANET // GIRL DINNER // FINANCE TERMS // TV WRITERS // CANADIAN POSTAL ABBREVIATIONS

DD1 – 400 – FEATURES OF THE PLANET – The remains of the Messenger probe, as of April 30, 2015 (Greg added 5,200.)

Scores at first break: Greg 3,000, Xanni 4,600, Christopher 1,000.

Scores entering DJ: Greg 11,800, Xanni 4,800, Christopher 2,600.

Double Jeopardy!

LITERARY TOWNS & CITIES // IT HAPPENED IN DECEMBER // WORDS ON THE MAP // A MASTER-FUL CATEGORY // MOVIE SCORES // GLAD-JECTIVES

DD2 – 2,000 – LITERARY TOWNS & CITIES – In a Thomas Hardy tale, a man sells his wife & child; the wife later seeks him out in this city where he has become the mayor (Xanni added 6,000.)

DD3 (video) – 1,600 – A MASTER-FUL CATEGORY – A room in this museum is home to many works by the anonymous 15th century artist called “The Master of the Amsterdam Cabinet” (Christopher added 2,000.)

Scores entering FJ: Greg 20,200, Xanni 17,600, Christopher 10,200.

Final Jeopardy!

FAMOUS NAMES – In 2023, shortly after his death, his name was added to a Brazilian dictionary to describe one who’s superior or out of the ordinary

Everyone was correct on this easy FJ. Greg made the biggest bet from the lead and will show the way into Monday’s final game with Xanni in solid striking position in second.

Scores for game one: Greg 35,200, Xanni 29,600, Christopher 16,000.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Mercury? DD2 – What is Casterbridge? DD3 – What is the Rijksmuseum? FJ – Who was Pelé?

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...