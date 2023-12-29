Jennifer Ehle Night Thread

Actress Jennifer Ehle was born on this day in 1969 (nice) in North Carolina. She trained as an actress in North Carolina, USA and London, England.

I (of course) love Jennifer forever for portraying my favorite, Elizabeth Bennet, in the 1995 Pride & Prejudice BBC mini-series. Co-starring Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy.

Jennifer has also appeared in The King’s Speech, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, and quite a few stage plays in London and on Broadway. She has won a BAFTA, two Tonys, and a Screen Actor’s Guild Award, an achievement I have decided to call BaTS.

Have a good night & comment away!

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...