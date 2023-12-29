Jennifer Ehle in Pride & Prejudice and more recently.
Jennifer Ehle Night Thread

Actress Jennifer Ehle was born on this day in 1969 (nice) in North Carolina. She trained as an actress in North Carolina, USA and London, England.

I (of course) love Jennifer forever for portraying my favorite, Elizabeth Bennet, in the 1995 Pride & Prejudice BBC mini-series. Co-starring Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy.

Jennifer has also appeared in The King’s Speech, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, and quite a few stage plays in London and on Broadway. She has won a BAFTA, two Tonys, and a Screen Actor’s Guild Award, an achievement I have decided to call BaTS.

