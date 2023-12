If you need a reminder of what day it is today is WEDNESDAY.

I watched Bachelor Party a couple weeks ago and this song is featured in the movie. I re-watched Back to School and Oingo Boingo is playing Thornton’s party. It’s all connected!

Turn it up and have a great day!

Something to Discuss – What’s your favorite party scene in a movie or television show?

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...