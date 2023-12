Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Another travel day for me, and I don’t have much time to work on the header, so this will be a short one. Even though I haven’t completed my 2023 playlist yet, I’m already looking forward to 2024 because yama will be releasing a new album! Here’s the first single:

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

