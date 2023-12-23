The WPT is Vulturine

I came across this bird while looking for interesting birds that call Africa home and immediately knew I had to share. Join me in checking out/gawking at the vulturine guineafowl. Look at all this bird has going on! The stripes, the spots, the neck plumage, its mesmerizing. Herewith, some facts: although all guineafowl do not have feathers on their heads, our new friend looks particularly like a vulture, hence the name. The bird’s range is large, covering scrubby plains in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Tanzania. There are estimated to be 10,000 adults within this range, and the bird is not considered threatened. Were you to threaten one, like, on an individual level, the vulturine guineafowl is more likely to run away than take flight, although they can fly. These birds are omnivorous, and can obtain all the moisture they need from their food.

Please travel safely if you are leaving home this weekend, we need all hands on deck here in the PT to complain, snark, educate and support each other.

Chicks! I like how different their pattern is, much more camouflage oriented.

