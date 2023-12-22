The Weekly Shuffle Thread Marches to Its Own DRUM!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread! The holiday season is near its apex, and you may be hearing some songs about a certain little drummer boy being played. But he’s not the only one playing percussion around here, because today our special word of the day is DRUM!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Drum” in the title of them! Pull a Todd Rundgren and bang on that Drum shuffle all day! But if you just have no sense of rhythm whatsoever, don’t feel left out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, happy holidays, and I’ll see you all next time!

