Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 102

Group 100 Results
|66.67%
|Rhythm Doctor
|the 90s decision
|58.33%
|God of War Ragnarök
|Ragnarök
|58.33%
|Case of the Golden Idol
|Crowning Celebration
|58.33%
|Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers
|Style Rank SSS+
|58.33%
|Klonoa: Door to Phantomile
|The Closing Encounter
|50.00%
|50.00%
|50.00%
|50.00%
|50.00%
|41.67%
|41.67%
|Garden Story
|Abscission
|33.33%
|Anonymous;Code
|DREAD
|33.33%
|Windjammers 2
|Court junkyard
|33.33%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Cyber Space 1-7: Time Flyer
|25.00%
|Genshin Impact
|Devotion of the Keeper
|25.00%
|Coromon
|Friend or Foe
|25.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
|On Blade’s Edge
|16.67%
|Genshin Impact
|Path of Yaksha
|16.67%
|Everhood
|powers of destruction
|16.67%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|Star on the Black 2021 (SMB 2 New OST – Space Colony)
|16.67%
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|Vs. Captain Jelly & Admiral Jelly (Remix)
|8.33%
|Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster
|flying the enterprise
|8.33%
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO)
|Ruins
Remember The Fallen
|50.00%
|TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight
|Sanctuary-SHU
|50.00%
|Moonglow Bay
|Carbon Eruption
|50.00%
|Klonoa 2
|Volkies song
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster
|HARVEST
|50.00%
|Axiom Verge 2
|Omni
|50.00%
|50.00%
|50.00%
|50.00%
|50.00%
|41.67%
|41.67%
|33.33%
|33.33%
|33.33%
|25.00%
|25.00%
|25.00%
|16.67%
|16.67%
|16.67%
|16.67%
|8.33%
|8.33%
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 102 will be active until Tuesday, January 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 103 will start Jan 2nd and be active until Jan 3rd*, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 102 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 102 is open until Tuesday, January 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific