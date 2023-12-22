Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 102

Group 100 Results 66.67% Rhythm Doctor the 90s decision 58.33% God of War Ragnarök Ragnarök 58.33% Case of the Golden Idol Crowning Celebration 58.33% Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers Style Rank SSS+ 58.33% Klonoa: Door to Phantomile The Closing Encounter 50.00% Akai Katana Scabbard knob 50.00% The Punchuin Alpine Zone 50.00% Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef Last of house canorem 50.00% A Plague Tale: Requiem Brother 50.00% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX Conflict 41.67% Akai Katana Nirvana gate 41.67% Garden Story Abscission 33.33% Anonymous;Code DREAD 33.33% Windjammers 2 Court junkyard 33.33% Sonic Frontiers Cyber Space 1-7: Time Flyer 25.00% Genshin Impact Devotion of the Keeper 25.00% Coromon Friend or Foe 25.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker On Blade’s Edge 16.67% Genshin Impact Path of Yaksha 16.67% Everhood powers of destruction 16.67% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Star on the Black 2021 (SMB 2 New OST – Space Colony) 16.67% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Vs. Captain Jelly & Admiral Jelly (Remix) 8.33% Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster flying the enterprise 8.33% Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO) Ruins Remember The Fallen 50.00% TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight Sanctuary-SHU 50.00% Moonglow Bay Carbon Eruption 50.00% Klonoa 2 Volkies song 50.00% Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster HARVEST 50.00% Axiom Verge 2 Omni 50.00% Akai Katana Scabbard knob 50.00% The Punchuin Alpine Zone 50.00% Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef Last of house canorem 50.00% A Plague Tale: Requiem Brother 50.00% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX Conflict 41.67% Akai Katana Nirvana gate 41.67% Garden Story Abscission 33.33% Anonymous;Code DREAD 33.33% Windjammers 2 Court junkyard 33.33% Sonic Frontiers Cyber Space 1-7: Time Flyer 25.00% Genshin Impact Devotion of the Keeper 25.00% Coromon Friend or Foe 25.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker On Blade’s Edge 16.67% Genshin Impact Path of Yaksha 16.67% Everhood powers of destruction 16.67% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Star on the Black 2021 (SMB 2 New OST – Space Colony) 16.67% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Vs. Captain Jelly & Admiral Jelly (Remix) 8.33% Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster flying the enterprise 8.33% Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO) Ruins Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 102 will be active until Tuesday, January 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 103 will start Jan 2nd and be active until Jan 3rd*, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 102 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 102 is open until Tuesday, January 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...