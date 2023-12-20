Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (December 20, 2023)

1. A Sign of Affection: A beautiful and perfect romance between two college students. Delicate, thoughtful, and intimate. You’ve seen me talk about this series plenty, so I’m sure already know why I love it.

2. A Condition Called Love: My favorite high school romance right now. The main characters are so relatable and sweet. I absolutely love how this story doesn’t shy away from the most awkward experiences of growing up. Flawed characters aren’t given a pass, but they aren’t condemned without a chance to grow.

3. Chihayafuru: The best sports manga of all time. If this series was a little more accessible (in terms of cost) I think it would be everyone’s favorite. I’m determined to finish this in the next month, but I also want to spend forever with these characters, so I keep slowing down.

4. Don’t Call it Mystery: Everything Yumi Tamura does is genius, so it’s not hard to understand why this manga is so popular in Japan. So glad that we’re getting this amazing series translated and released here. The main character is a delight, the mysteries are compelling, and the art is perfection.

5. Wake Up, Sleeping Beauty: By the same mangaka as A Condition Called Love. I don’t want to say too much because it might spoil the fun of reading it, but it’s a great and compelling story with very endearing characters. There’s a fun twist in the first volume, so you really should just read it for yourself.

6. My Girlfriend’s Child: A story that absolutely needs to be told, about a high school girl who discovers she’s pregnant. Volume 2 had a very quiet, simple scene where the main character goes to the doctor. The doctor started the exam by smiling kindly and thanking her for coming in. And I couldn’t stop crying. That’s the kind of manga this is. Beautiful, raw, real.

7. My Happy Marriage: The art drew me to this series. The story kept me reading. I didn’t love the anime adaptation as much as I wanted to, but that was partly because the manga is so good that it just didn’t live up to that.

8. Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!: Love the live-action and looking forward to the anime. This is a great and sweet BL series with a fun premise.

9. Skip Beat!: Always a favorite, and I can’t wait to see where the story goes from here. A story about a girl who decides to seek revenge after being kicked to the curb by a guy she’s been living for. Her method of revenge? Get more famous than him! While this is how her journey starts, watching her find her passion and place in the world is so wonderful.

10. Something’s Wrong With Us: I just started this series, but I’m already captivated. The series is all about Japanese confectioneries, so that was enough to get my attention, but it’s also a romantic thriller. The main character is looking to discover the truth behind a murder that her mother was wrongfully accused of. Lots of drama, lots of steamy romance. What more could you want?