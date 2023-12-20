The Iron Age of Comics

Episode #024: Watchmen – Part Two

Our continued deep dive into the comic book that defined the Iron Age begins with a lengthy appreciation of Dave Gibbons’ art and storytelling, then gets into the weeds talking about the novel’s themes, worldbuilding, and its legacy of superhero deconstructionism. We’ll also discuss the ownership dispute over the rights to Watchmen, and the various adaptations, sequels, and prequels that exist today because of that ownership dispute. Unorthodox opinions abound, and your hosts may have to resolve their disagreements with pistols at dawn before it’s all over!

