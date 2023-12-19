Werewolves 220: Veronica Mars, Season 1 – Day 1

Think you had a tough year? Try having your boyfriend suddenly break up with you with no explanation, your best friend murdered days later, your father loses his job and reputation trying to solve the case, and your mom runs out on the family.

Did I mention all my friends and the entire school turning on me because I sided with my dad?

It’s funny how your perspective changes when you become a social pariah.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that the people you love will let you down. I used to think I only had one person in the world I could count on. But even dad seems to be hiding things. I found the Lilly Kane murder file in his safe. The killer confessed so why is dad still searching?

I have too many questions swirling about and I need answers. That’s what I do.

Besides, I’m a Mars woman, and Mars women should stick to their strengths.

Factions 10 TOWN (NEPTUNE) Investigator

Jailer

Decoy

7 Vanilla Town 3 WOLVES (09ERS) Roleblocker

Investigator

Decoy 2 INDEPENDENT Serial Killer

Haunter Players Blip sic MSD Moolissa / Titan the moon Wasp / Ann Shelley Marlowe Side Chum Indy / Backup the dog jake Koala Kate / Totally Normal Teenager Lyra Lindsay Josephus Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a death. All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights. In a result of a tie, the tied players will not die and the player with the next highest amount of votes will die. Order of Night Operations: Jailing > Roleblocking > Investigating > Curse > Death Should a BACKUP (Before A Calculated Kill Understand Power) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Thursday, December 21st at 3pm pacific, 5pm central, 6pm eastern

