Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Dec. 19

Today’s players in Second Chance are:

Mike Elliott, a meat cutter originally from Derry, New Hampshire;

Eva Thomas, an attorney from Brooklyn, New York; and

Jason Carpenter, a stand-up comic from Santa Rosa Valley, California.

Jeopardy!

MAMMALS IN LATIN // CAUTIONARY RHYMES // KING’S CROSSING // ALWAYS IN FASHION // UNOFFICIAL TEAM NICKNAMES // FAMOUS LAST WORDS

DD1 – 800 – KING’S CROSSING – In 1516, 11 years after losing the queen he called the “most excellent wife king ever had”, this Castile royal left the castle (Eva dropped 2,000.)

Scores at first break: Jason 2,400 Eva 2,600 Mike -400.

Scores going into DJ: Jason 3,600, Eva 4,200, Mike 3,400.

Double Jeopardy!

FROM THE FRENCH // CORNERSTONES // SUPER SUCCESSFUL SEQUELS // AUSTRALIAN BOOKS & AUTHORS // IT HAPPENED IN 2023 // COUNTRIES INSIDE OTHER COUNTRY NAMES

DD2 – 1,200 – CORNERSTONES – The cornerstone for this U.S. school’s oldest Building, the Wren building, was placed in 1695 (Mike dropped 10,600 on a true DD.)

DD3 – 800 – SUPER SUCCESSFUL SEQUELS – 2015: a new theme park creates indominus rex, a genetically modified dinosaur (Mike wagered 799 of his 800 and was correct.)

Scores going into FJ: Jason 12,000, Eva 5,800, Mike 2,799.

Final Jeopardy!

INVENTIONS – Invented in 1816, it takes its name from Greek for “chest” & “observe”

Only Jason and Eva responded, both were correct and both bet 0.

Final scores: Jason 12,000, Eva 5,800, Mike 2,754.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Ferdinand? DD2 – What is William and Mary? DD3 – What is “Jurassic World”? FJ – What is stethoscope?

