The History Thread Introduces The Avocado History Bookshelf

The History Thread is back with a special edition. In a recent OT I’d asked posters what their favorite history books were, and it convinced me that we could try putting together a definitive, “official” list. Please comment below with your favorite books about history (no more than 10). This is not a tournament, all nominees within reason will be included on the final shelf, in hopes that the list will reflect a wide and diverse list of topics, as befitting the site. I’ll be pretty broad in what we consider history, but I would request no fiction nominees.

I also have some local history projects through work, which I may or may not share in this and subsequent threads.

