Creative Endeavors Looks Back at 2023

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below. Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: 2023 in pictures! This past year was a great year for my photography. I was able to gather nice shots of all my favorite subjects like Whales, Seals, and Cemeteries, all sorts of Birds, a family of Raccoons hanging out in my yard, Deer all over the place, and some really cute Foxes. I even got lucky and came across a Rainbow. Here’s a snippet of some of my favorite pictures I took in 2023 by month, and here’s to 2024 being a great year for all of your Creative Endeavors

Harbor Seals in January Chickadee in February Red Foxes in March Right Whale in April Red Fox Kit in May Piping Plover and her newborn chick in June Raccoon in July Humpback Whale in August Monarch in September White-tailed Deer in October Rainbow in November Long-tailed Duck in December

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Photography Website

My Facebook photography Page

My Instagram

My Mastodon

Now I’m on Bluesky

What have you been up to creatively?

