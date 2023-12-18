Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 98

Group 96 Results 81.82% Poison Control Arche 63.64% Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion A Fertile Wood at Heart 54.55% Destiny Child Scramble king 54.55% Everhood Vampires Invading Heaven 54.55% Eastward Iron Carbine 54.55% Shadow Warrior 3 Wild Hog 45.45% Chained Echoes Rohlan Fields 45.45% Heaven Burns Red Grass Dew 45.45% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Necessary discrepancy (ramlethal theme) 36.36% Later Alligator Alligator New York City 36.36% Triangle Strategy Crisis 36.36% Psychonauts 2 Hollis Spy Run 36.36% World of Warcraft Dragonflight Dragon Race 36.36% Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden Heartworld Voiced 36.36% EndCycle VS Victorious Hum 36.36% NEO: The World Ends with You bird in the hand 36.36% Webbed Beautiful Boy 36.36% Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Shooter 27.27% Black Book Кукушечка / Little Cuckoo 27.27% Anonymous;Code INSTITUTION 27.27% Beast Breaker Metallergic 18.18% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Final Demise 9.09% Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt The Entity 9.09% Let’s Build a Zoo Biodiversity Remember The Fallen 46.67% Axiom Verge 2 Afterworld Axiom 46.67% Neon White House of Cards 46.67% Blue Archive NRG FielD 46.67% New Pokémon Snap Shiver Snowfields (Day) 46.67% River City Girls 2 Blaire 46.67% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker The Ewer Brimmeth 45.45% Chained Echoes Rohlan Fields 45.45% Heaven Burns Red Grass Dew 45.45% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Necessary discrepancy (ramlethal theme) 36.36% Later Alligator Alligator New York City 36.36% Triangle Strategy Crisis 36.36% Psychonauts 2 Hollis Spy Run 36.36% World of Warcraft Dragonflight Dragon Race 36.36% Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden Heartworld Voiced 36.36% EndCycle VS Victorious Hum 36.36% NEO: The World Ends with You bird in the hand 36.36% Webbed Beautiful Boy 36.36% Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Shooter 27.27% Black Book Кукушечка / Little Cuckoo 27.27% Anonymous;Code INSTITUTION 27.27% Beast Breaker Metallergic 18.18% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Final Demise 9.09% Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt The Entity 9.09% Let’s Build a Zoo Biodiversity Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 98 will be active until Tuesday, December 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 99 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 98 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 97 is open until Monday, December 18th at 10:00PM Pacific

