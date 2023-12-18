Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 98

Group 96 Results
|81.82%
|Poison Control
|Arche
|63.64%
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|A Fertile Wood at Heart
|54.55%
|Destiny Child
|Scramble king
|54.55%
|Everhood
|Vampires Invading Heaven
|54.55%
|Eastward
|Iron Carbine
|54.55%
|Shadow Warrior 3
|Wild Hog
|45.45%
|Chained Echoes
|Rohlan Fields
|45.45%
|Heaven Burns Red
|Grass Dew
|45.45%
|Guilty Gear -STRIVE-
|Necessary discrepancy (ramlethal theme)
|36.36%
|Later Alligator
|Alligator New York City
|36.36%
|Triangle Strategy
|Crisis
|36.36%
|Psychonauts 2
|Hollis Spy Run
|36.36%
|World of Warcraft Dragonflight
|Dragon Race
|36.36%
|Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden
|Heartworld Voiced
|36.36%
|EndCycle VS
|Victorious Hum
|36.36%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|bird in the hand
|36.36%
|Webbed
|Beautiful Boy
|36.36%
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|Shooter
|27.27%
|Black Book
|Кукушечка / Little Cuckoo
|27.27%
|Anonymous;Code
|INSTITUTION
|27.27%
|Beast Breaker
|Metallergic
|18.18%
|Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Final Demise
|9.09%
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt
|The Entity
|9.09%
|Let’s Build a Zoo
|Biodiversity
Remember The Fallen
|46.67%
|Axiom Verge 2
|Afterworld Axiom
|46.67%
|Neon White
|House of Cards
|46.67%
|Blue Archive
|NRG FielD
|46.67%
|New Pokémon Snap
|Shiver Snowfields (Day)
|46.67%
|River City Girls 2
|Blaire
|46.67%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
|The Ewer Brimmeth
|45.45%
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 98 will be active until Tuesday, December 19th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 99 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 98 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 97 is open until Monday, December 18th at 10:00PM Pacific