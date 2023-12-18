Ad Space – Happy Holidays, Everyone!

You are now entering Ad Space, a realm of commercials, brought before us so we might examine how they work, and discuss why we both love and hate them so. So it is written …

The Product:

Apple iPhones

The Promotion:

The Pitch:

Yes, this was shot entirely on iPhone … what it was edited on, that we won’t say.

Hey all, Ad Space is going to be taking a break next week, as that happens to be when yours truly celebrates a certain holiday. A holiday commemorating the occasion when three wise men saw a star in the sky, called together their flying reindeer, and flew up there to battle the evil forces of Ebenezer Scrooge and the Grinch. I think that’s how the story goes.

To make up for that, I thought I’d treat you all to a delightful little holiday ad this week. Well, less “holiday” and more “joyous winter celebration”, but those have become nigh-synonymous in North American culture.

This ad is a particular delight because it doesn’t need to worry about being an ad at all. The gimmick here is that this short film was shot entirely on the then-latest-model iPhone, so there’s no need to try hocking the product within the story itself: it just needs to be the best looking movie it can be, and that’s all the selling point you need.

And I gotta say, it really worked on me. It takes me back to being a kid and becoming deeply attached to certain things, to the point where having to say goodbye to them felt like losing a member of the family. (Embarrassing confession: I cried when Calvin & Hobbes came to an end.) This film captures those feelings well, with just enough taking the piss out of it to be funny and not overly-saccharine, but still ending on a fundamental note of sweetness.

I hope this commercial brought you some joy in this, the hap-hap-happiest season of all. I’ll see you in the new year!

