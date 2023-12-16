The WPT is Doing its Thing

This week’s bird is the orange lorikeet. I was trying to find some fun facts about it, but the most I could find is that it is not considered threatened due to its wide range across New Guinea and that it prefers to live in cloud forests at elevations of 2,100–3,800 m (6,900–12,500 ft), which is pretty high. Looks like I also learned to embed links in WordPress. It’s all a journey with these WPT headers. I wasn’t able to find super-sharp pics of our subject this week, I’m hoping that means it does a good job hiding from people and gets to just do its bird-y thing in peace. And likewise I hope you all get to do your thing in peace this weekend, friends.

