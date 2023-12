This week DC Comics is releasing A Death in the Family – Robin Lives.

I figured it would be a good time to look back at how the Death of Jason Todd came about, the legacy of his death, and it’s impact on Batman and the Bat-Family.

In a future edition of Comic Book Chat, we will discuss Jason’s resurrection, so hold those comments for now.

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...