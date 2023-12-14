Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 96

Group 94 Results
|69.23%
|Cloud Gardens
|Adrift
|61.54%
|Kitaria Fables
|The World of Kitaria Fables
|61.54%
|Deltarune Chapter 2
|A CYBER’S WORLD?
|53.85%
|Chained Echoes
|Main Theme of Chained Echoes
|53.85%
|The Last Cube
|Planet Core
|53.85%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|パソコン音楽クラブ – Explorer feat. ぷにぷに電機
|53.85%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Erase You
|46.15%
|Signalis
|Die Toteninsel Emptiness
|46.15%
|Tribal Hunter
|Shopping theme (Neon Mix)
|46.15%
|Elden Ring
|The Final Battle
|38.46%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Before the Shadow
|Before the Shadow
|38.46%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Song of the Wielders
|38.46%
|Signalis
|Mynah
|38.46%
|Splatoon 3
|Pour It On (Lobby 09)
|30.77%
|Sonic Triple Trouble 16-Bit
|Sunset Park Zone Act 3
|23.08%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|Shadow World [BEMANI Sound Team ‘HuΣeR × 猫叉Master’ feat.Emi Evans]
|23.08%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith
|A Mystery
|23.08%
|Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman
|Unlosing rangers theme normal version
|23.08%
|Tinykin
|Celerion Park
|15.38%
|Kirby Super Star SP (NSO)
|Candy Mountain
|15.38%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|Substratian Sea
|15.38%
|Elden Ring
|Eternal City
|7.69%
|Sifu
|A Taste of Revenge
|7.69%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Club 64
Remember The Fallen
|46.67%
|Vampire Survivors
|Red and Blue
|46.67%
|Chained Echoes
|The Arkant Archipelago
|46.67%
|Murder by Numbers
|Puzzle – The Digital Detective
|46.67%
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Saplings
|46.67%
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel
|Flower on the Trails (Short Version) (vs. Story Villains)
|46.67%
|Floppy Knights
|The Finals
|46.67%
|Ship of Fools
|A Crabster on the Coast
|46.15%
|Signalis
|Die Toteninsel Emptiness
|46.15%
|Tribal Hunter
|Shopping theme (Neon Mix)
|46.15%
|Elden Ring
|The Final Battle
|38.46%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Before the Shadow
|Before the Shadow
|38.46%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Song of the Wielders
|38.46%
|Signalis
|Mynah
|38.46%
|Splatoon 3
|Pour It On (Lobby 09)
|30.77%
|Sonic Triple Trouble 16-Bit
|Sunset Park Zone Act 3
|23.08%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|Shadow World [BEMANI Sound Team ‘HuΣeR × 猫叉Master’ feat.Emi Evans]
|23.08%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith
|A Mystery
|23.08%
|Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman
|Unlosing rangers theme normal version
|23.08%
|Tinykin
|Celerion Park
|15.38%
|Kirby Super Star SP (NSO)
|Candy Mountain
|15.38%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|Substratian Sea
|15.38%
|Elden Ring
|Eternal City
|7.69%
|Sifu
|A Taste of Revenge
|7.69%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Club 64
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 96 will be active until Sunday, December 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 97 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 96 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 96 is open until Sunday, December 17th at 10:00PM Pacific