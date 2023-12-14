Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 96

Group 94 Results 69.23% Cloud Gardens Adrift 61.54% Kitaria Fables The World of Kitaria Fables 61.54% Deltarune Chapter 2 A CYBER’S WORLD? 53.85% Chained Echoes Main Theme of Chained Echoes 53.85% The Last Cube Planet Core 53.85% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour パソコン音楽クラブ – Explorer feat. ぷにぷに電機 53.85% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Erase You 46.15% Signalis Die Toteninsel Emptiness 46.15% Tribal Hunter Shopping theme (Neon Mix) 46.15% Elden Ring The Final Battle 38.46% The Lord of the Rings Online: Before the Shadow Before the Shadow 38.46% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Song of the Wielders 38.46% Signalis Mynah 38.46% Splatoon 3 Pour It On (Lobby 09) 30.77% Sonic Triple Trouble 16-Bit Sunset Park Zone Act 3 23.08% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident Shadow World [BEMANI Sound Team ‘HuΣeR × 猫叉Master’ feat.Emi Evans] 23.08% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith A Mystery 23.08% Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman Unlosing rangers theme normal version 23.08% Tinykin Celerion Park 15.38% Kirby Super Star SP (NSO) Candy Mountain 15.38% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust Substratian Sea 15.38% Elden Ring Eternal City 7.69% Sifu A Taste of Revenge 7.69% Paper Mario (NSO) Club 64 Remember The Fallen 46.67% Vampire Survivors Red and Blue 46.67% Chained Echoes The Arkant Archipelago 46.67% Murder by Numbers Puzzle – The Digital Detective 46.67% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Saplings 46.67% Fuga: Melodies of Steel Flower on the Trails (Short Version) (vs. Story Villains) 46.67% Floppy Knights The Finals 46.67% Ship of Fools A Crabster on the Coast 46.15% Signalis Die Toteninsel Emptiness 46.15% Tribal Hunter Shopping theme (Neon Mix) 46.15% Elden Ring The Final Battle 38.46% The Lord of the Rings Online: Before the Shadow Before the Shadow 38.46% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Song of the Wielders 38.46% Signalis Mynah 38.46% Splatoon 3 Pour It On (Lobby 09) 30.77% Sonic Triple Trouble 16-Bit Sunset Park Zone Act 3 23.08% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident Shadow World [BEMANI Sound Team ‘HuΣeR × 猫叉Master’ feat.Emi Evans] 23.08% Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith A Mystery 23.08% Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman Unlosing rangers theme normal version 23.08% Tinykin Celerion Park 15.38% Kirby Super Star SP (NSO) Candy Mountain 15.38% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust Substratian Sea 15.38% Elden Ring Eternal City 7.69% Sifu A Taste of Revenge 7.69% Paper Mario (NSO) Club 64 Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 96 will be active until Sunday, December 17th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 97 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 96 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 96 is open until Sunday, December 17th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...