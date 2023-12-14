Fargo (Season 5) Episode 5 Discussion

Originally set for a September 2023 premiere but pushed back due to the strikes this summer, Hulu has premiered the latest installment of Fargo with season five. This season once again features Noah Hawley back to bring it all together for more of a single-season story that doesn’t require knowledge of the past seasons or the film – though you may get more out of it in some ways by knowing them. The season was announced in February 2022 and began filming in October 2022 with Hawley writing all the episodes and directing the first two of the season to set the tone and pacing.

The cast includes:

Juno Temple as Dorothy “Dot” Lyon

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon

David Rysdahl as Wayne Lyon

Joe Keery as Gator Tillman

Lamorne Morris as Witt Farr

Richa Moorjani as Indira Olmstead

Sam Spruell as Ole Munch

Sienna King as Scotty Lyon

Dave Foley as Danish Graves

Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman

Plot Concept: The latest installment of Fargo is set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands “Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon” (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

