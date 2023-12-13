The Coconut Age-Defying Body Wrap Night Thread (December 13, 2023

Relax in a heated flotation bed that relieves joint pressure and promotes muscle renewal, as well as healing. Cocooned and submerged, you’ll float in a peaceful, almost weightless environment as our exclusive wraps aid your body in the absorption of oils, creams and other products giving you a newfound feeling of wellness. For optimal hydration and results, we recommend enjoying our steam, sauna or water treatments prior to this experience.

Coconut Age-Defying Body Wrap

Visibly lift and firm the look of the skin with this age-defying wrap. Your treatment starts with a dry brush exfoliation to increase circulation and lymph flow, followed by a light application of nourishing body oil. Your body is then cocooned in a rich mask, incorporating Coconut and Apricot oil to tone, restore, rehydrate and repair the appearance of damaged skin. Enjoy a relaxing face and scalp massage while you are wrapped in our heated weightless flotation Soft Pack.

