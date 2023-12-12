The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Day Thread (12/12)

The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road is a JRPG released for the Nintendo DS in Japan in 2008 and worldwide in 2009. Loosely inspired by the characters and setting of The Wizard of Oz, the game stars Dorothy alongside fellow party members, charming versions of the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion.

The game’s unique interface has the player moving through the overworld using a green trackball displayed on the handheld’s lower screen. It’s a hidden gem of a game, with an incredible soundtrack composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto, Michiko Naruke and Masaharu Iwata, whose credits include the scores for Final Fantasy Tactics, Ogre Battle, and the Wild Arms series.

