Musicals Thread (Have you heard)

Welcome to the Musicals Thread, the Avocado’s space for anything and everything related to musical theatre! Every month I’ll post a discussion prompt, but please feel free to comment on other topics, from new discoveries to old favorites. If you have ideas for future prompts or would like to write a feature for the thread, let me know!

It’s been a busy month so far. First I got to attend a cabaret theater production of Assassins, and on Sunday my mom, sister, and I saw the recording of Waitress at a local movie theater. I learned about both events completely unexpectedly. The first was from a blurb in a newspaper’s special “Things to Do in Fall” magazine that I flipped through on a whim. The second was from a YouTube ad during a run of show tune videos. Over the years I’ve accumulated a long list of shows to see (whether on a stage, on a screen, or in my mind’s eye as a CD plays) that I don’t expect will ever be fully checked off. I’ve gotten on enough mailing lists (both paper and electronic) that I feel reasonably informed of upcoming opportunities, but perhaps I should venture out of my neck of the woods more often!

What about you? Are you on the lookout for new (or new to you) musicals (whether to see in person or not), and if so, how do you learn about them? Do you keep up with theatre news and/or search though theatre history? What, if any, advertising or publicity for a show have you encountered, and was it effective?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...