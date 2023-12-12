Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Dec. 12

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Henry Baer, a software engineer from San Francisco, California;

Julia Markham Cameron, an attorney from Brooklyn, New York; and

Gary Hollis, a chemistry professor from Roanoke, Virginia.

Jeopardy!

HAVE YOU 8? // AUTO RACING // BLACK MYSTERY & CRIME FICTION // ANIMALS // SOUNDS KINDA “IFF”-Y // I’M ABSOLUTELY SURE

DD1 – 600 – HAVE YOU 8? – The 8 ranks in this 8-letter biological classification system start with domain & end with species (Gary added 600.)

Scores at first break: Gary 800, Julia 2,800, Henry 2,000.

Scores going into DJ: Gary 3,800, Julia 4,400, Henry 4,800.

Double Jeopardy!

YES, I’VE ETON // SEINFELD BEFORE & AFTER // ANATOM”E” // STICKY STUFF // McPEOPLE // WORDS OF PEACE

DD2 – 1,600 – McPEOPLE – Tcday an asteroid bears the name of this New Hampshire teacher (Julia dropped 4,000.)

DD3 – 2,000 – WORDS OF PEACE – When the Eagle landed in 1969, this 11-letter word of peace was mentioned (Gary added 3,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Gary 20,800, Julia 800, Henry 9,600.

Final Jeopardy!

AMERICAN LITERATURE – Chapter 100 of this novel introduces the one-armed Captain Boomer of the Samuel Enderby

Everyone was correct on FJ. with Gary adding 12 to advance with 20,812.

Final scores: Gary 20,812, Julia 1,600, Henry 10,834.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is taxonomy? DD2 – Who was Christa McAuliffe? DD3 – What is tranquility? FJ – What is “Moby-Dick”?

