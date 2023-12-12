Comic Book Review – Star Trek – Strange New Worlds – The Scorpius Run #1

Star Trek – Strange New Worlds – The Scorpius Run #1

Writers – Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrott

Artist – Angel Hernandez

When the Enterprise enters a dangerous part of space called Scorpius, they must find a way out before the ship is harmed or the crew is hurt. They pick up a distress signal and rescue an alien named Aisla. She needs to be taken to Celius Prime and repay a debt to a local crime boss named Zephyx. Captain Pike helps Aisla with her quest but finds himself and his crew at the mercy of Zephyx. Zephyx won’t let them leave until they take part in a race called the Scorpius Run. Nine ships enter the race but there is only one winner. The losers get their ships taken from them as well as their lives. Captain Pike is forced to enter the race but Zephyx adds a wrinkle to this year’s event. Can Pike and company win the race or has their journey through the stars ended before it really began?

Fans of Star Trek – Strange New Worlds and Star Trek in general will love this mini-series. If you have been keeping up with the T.V. series, this will help fill the void after binging the series/available episodes. For those of you hesitant about picking this up, the crew is introduced in the first few pages so you have an idea of who they are and what part they play onboard the Enterprise. There are some familiar faces amongst the ranks of the starship and some new crew members that will become fast favorites for sure. Frankly after reading this issue, I’m very interested in checking out this T.V. series. I have heard nothing but good things about it from close friends in real life and on the site here.

Angel Hernandez and colorist Nick Filardi work perfectly together bringing this adventure to life. The colors are vibrant and help bring the outer regions of space right to your doorstep. The gala that takes place just before the race begins is full of eye-popping alien creatures. Three racers are introduced during this sequence: Seryn, Corsok, and Vallestus. Vallestus might be my favorite of the bunch. Zephyx’s look is menacing but I don’t want to spoil what he looks like here. You’ll have to check it out for yourself.

If the time change and the early sunsets have got you down, Star Trek- Strange New Worlds – The Scorpius Run will put some pep in your step. The first three issues of this mini-series have been released. Check your local comic shop for their availability. I ordered the first issue via Midtown Comics website and it is still in stock as of this writing.

