Director Profile: Chantal Akerman

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Chantal Akerman.
Highly recommended: Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (top 100), News from Home
Recommended: Blow Up My Town (short film), Je, Tu, Il, Elle, The Meetings of Anna, Golden Eighties, D’Est, South, La Captive, From the Other Side, Almayer’s Folly, No Home Movie
Worth a look: Hotel Monterey, La Chambre (short film), One Day Pina Asked…, Letters Home, Chantal Akerman by Chantal Akerman, Down There
