Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 94

Group 92 Results 83.33% Rollerdrome Echo basin 75.00% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX Tragedy Flame(Cosio) 66.67% Floppy Knights Steelshore Coast 66.67% Memento Mori VIII. The fire 66.67% River City Girls 2 Vibe and grime 58.33% Psychonauts 2 Ram it Down Harder 58.33% Monster Train: First Class Talos, the Architect 58.33% Redout 2 Depths of hell 50.00% NEO: The World Ends with You Twister -NEO MIX- 50.00% Super Zangyura Stray Shepheardess 41.67% Immortality Immortality – Opening 41.67% Klonoa: Door to Phantomile The ruins air 41.67% Splatoon 3 Tentacle to the Metal [Damp Socks feat. Off the Hook] 41.67% Atelier Ryza 2 City of Stars Reflected in the Water 41.67% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Asteroid Coaster Act 1 (Remix) 33.33% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Graveyard Ops Special Wave (B) 33.33% Let's Build a Zoo If You Build It… 33.33% A3! Emotion [DECO*27; Vocals: Toshiyuki Toyonaga] 25.00% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Where We Belong 25.00% Psychonauts 2 The Feel Mobile 16.67% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Graveyard Ops Challenge Wave (A) 16.67% Anonymous;Code SIGNAL 16.67% World of Demons 三太郎 16.67% Sifu Snow of Carnage Remember The Fallen 46.67% Dyson Sphere Program Phlogistic 46.67% Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts Time to take a Risk 46.67% Redout 2 Dawn of fire (genesis edit 46.15% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Votania beat 46.15% Button City Aromatics 46.15% A3! Double Solitaire [Keiichi Hirokawa; Vocals: Yoshitaka Yamaya & Shunsuke Takeuchi] 46.15% Touken Ranbu Warriors History Explained False 46.15% Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Lost Fragment 46.15% Tribal Hunter Jello Rave 46.15% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Heat-Haze Daze | Ichika & Honami Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 94 will be active until Wednesday, December 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 95 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 94 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 94 is open until Wednesday, December 13th at 10:00PM Pacific

