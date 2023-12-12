Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 94

Group 92 Results
|83.33%
|Rollerdrome
|Echo basin
|75.00%
|Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX
|Tragedy Flame(Cosio)
|66.67%
|Floppy Knights
|Steelshore Coast
|66.67%
|Memento Mori
|VIII. The fire
|66.67%
|River City Girls 2
|Vibe and grime
|58.33%
|Psychonauts 2
|Ram it Down Harder
|58.33%
|Monster Train: First Class
|Talos, the Architect
|58.33%
|Redout 2
|Depths of hell
|50.00%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|Twister -NEO MIX-
|50.00%
|Super Zangyura
|Stray Shepheardess
|41.67%
|Immortality
|Immortality – Opening
|41.67%
|Klonoa: Door to Phantomile
|The ruins air
|41.67%
|Splatoon 3
|Tentacle to the Metal [Damp Socks feat. Off the Hook]
|41.67%
|Atelier Ryza 2
|City of Stars Reflected in the Water
|41.67%
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|Asteroid Coaster Act 1 (Remix)
|33.33%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Graveyard Ops Special Wave (B)
|33.33%
|Let’s Build a Zoo
|If You Build It…
|33.33%
|A3!
|Emotion [DECO*27; Vocals: Toshiyuki Toyonaga]
|25.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Where We Belong
|25.00%
|Psychonauts 2
|The Feel Mobile
|16.67%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Graveyard Ops Challenge Wave (A)
|16.67%
|Anonymous;Code
|SIGNAL
|16.67%
|World of Demons
|三太郎
|16.67%
|Sifu
|Snow of Carnage
Remember The Fallen
|46.67%
|Dyson Sphere Program
|Phlogistic
|46.67%
|Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts
|Time to take a Risk
|46.67%
|Redout 2
|Dawn of fire (genesis edit
|46.15%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|Votania beat
|46.15%
|Button City
|Aromatics
|46.15%
|A3!
|Double Solitaire [Keiichi Hirokawa; Vocals: Yoshitaka Yamaya & Shunsuke Takeuchi]
|46.15%
|Touken Ranbu Warriors
|History Explained False
|46.15%
|Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
|Lost Fragment
|46.15%
|Tribal Hunter
|Jello Rave
|46.15%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Heat-Haze Daze | Ichika & Honami
|41.67%
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 94 will be active until Wednesday, December 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 95 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 94 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 94 is open until Wednesday, December 13th at 10:00PM Pacific