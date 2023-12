Weekend Box Office Totals For December 8th – 10th

The weekend totals for December 8th through December 10th, 2023 estimates are in:

1.) Boy and the Heron (GKIDS) 2205 theaters Fri $5.56M, 3-day $10.7M-$12M/Wk 1

2.) Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (LG) 3,665 (-26) theaters Fri $2.7M (-34%) 3-day $9.4M (-33%) /Total $135.7M /Wk 4

3.) Godzilla Minus One (Toho) 2,540 (+232) theaters, Fri $2.25M (-52%) 3-day $7.9M (-31%) /Total $24.9M /Wk 2

4.) Trolls Band Together 3,451 (-165) theaters Fri $1.35M (-20%) 3-day $6.2M (-21%) Total $83M/Wk 4

5.) Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce (AMC) 2,542 (+3) theaters, Fri $1.6M (-86%) 3-day $5.6M (-74%) Total $28.6M/Wk 2

6.) Wish (Dis) 3,410 (-490) theaters, Fri $1.16M (-28%) 3 day $5.4M (-29%), Total $49.5M/Wk 3

7.) Napoleon (App/Sony) 3,350 (-150) theaters, Fri $1.175M (-44%) 3-day $4.1M (-43%), Total $53M/Wk 3

8.) Animal (Cine) 622 (-69) Theaters, Fri $740K (-74%) 3-day $2.66M (-59%), Total $11.9M/Wk 2

9.) Waitress (BST) 1,214 theaters, Fri $763K 3-day $2.4M/Total $3M/Wk 1

10.) The Shift (Angel) 2,415 theaters, Fri $610K (-65%) 3-day $2.2M (-49%), Total $8.5M/Wk 2

