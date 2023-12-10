AVoCADo GamesCast-ing Call #98 and 2023 Year-End Community Extravaganza Submissions

Hey folks! It’s year-end time, and that means we’re putting together the final GamesCast episode of the year: the annual community extravaganza! There are two ways you can participate: 1) record the main podcast with us; 2) submit a rundown of your top 3 games of 2023.

1) Recording the main podcast

If you want to record with me and The Kappa, we’re starting at 2 PM EST on Sunday, December 17th. Recording will take around 4 hours. (The year-end episode is always long!) Here’s what we’ll be chatting about:

2023 Game Awards recap/discussion/criticism Industry layoffs Our individual top 5 games of the year Our worst games and disappointments of the year Our biggest surprises of the year

If you wish to participate, please reply to the subthread below labelled “Main podcast,” and provide your Skype handle if I don’t already have it.

2) Top 3 submissions

If you’re interested in submitting a recording of you running down your top 3 games of the year, here’s what to do:

Reply to the subthread below marked “Community submissions.”

Record yourself running down your top 3 games of 2023 , and explain why you selected them. Make sure you have a decent-quality mic, and try to keep your recording brief. Somewhere between two and seven minutes is a good benchmark.

, and explain why you selected them. Make sure you have a decent-quality mic, and try to keep your recording brief. Somewhere between two and seven minutes is a good benchmark. Email the recording to me at fork.in.the.road at gmail dot com by noon EST on Sunday, December 24th . Make sure that it is in mp3 format . Please indicate which username you use on the site when you email me.

the recording to me at by . Make sure that it is in . Please indicate which you use on the site when you email me. Just so that we’re all operating from the same ground rules, your top 3 should have been released no earlier than December 1st, 2022. (Games that were released earlier but only localized within that time frame are fine. Notable remasters, re-releases, or remakes are also fine.)

Any kind of video game is fine to include. Don’t feel embarrassed to include browser, mobile, AR, VR, or museum titles.

As always, the GamesCast welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds. Regardless of your age, gender, ethnicity, or sexual orientation, if you like video games and want to contribute, we’d love to have you. We particularly welcome women+ Guacs to participate.

If you have any questions, please ask them in the subthread below marked “Comments and questions.”

Happy gaming!

Privacy-related disclaimers You can create a second Skype handle if your existing handle contains your real name and you wish to remain anonymous.

Your Skype handle will only be shared with other participants.

You can provide your Skype handle in the comments, or if you’d prefer, you can email it to me at fork[dot]in[dot]the[dot]road[at]gmail[dot]com or add spanky[dot]merve on Skype.

I will only use Skype to contact you for GamesCast-related purposes, unless you indicate otherwise.

