Job Rants Thread – 12/8/2023 – For Want Of A…

Hey, all; Happy & Healthy Friday –

Can’t talk. The longer I talk, the more time I can waste not getting to the gym. The more time I waste not getting to the gym, the less I go. The less I go, the worse I feel. The worse I feel, the harder it is too sleep, the harder it is to sleep, the longer I stay awake thinking that Dick Van Dyke is 97 years-old and could probably take my flabby ass in a fight. The longer I think about that, the less verve I have to write.

So, you see. Unless I stop writing, right now, I might never start again. And then, I’ll have even less of a motivation to get up off my ass and be productive. Make sense? Good; you’re smarter than me, then. Now, rant! Go, go, go!

As ever, have safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: Don’t overthink for a day what you could instead accomplish by simply doing right now.

