Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 92

Group 90 Results
66.67%Mighty Fight FederationReturn on Investment
66.67%Vampire SurvivorsBarely staying alive
66.67%ESCHATOSSilver Lining
58.33%Citizen SleeperSynthetic Warmth
58.33%Cuphead: The Delicious Last CourseBourree on the Board
58.33%River City Girls 2Ken + Dragon Twins
58.33%Freedom Planet 2Corazon’s theme
50.00%Guilty Gear -STRIVE-Rock Parade (Anji theme)
50.00%Cloudpunk: City of GhostsWraith City Cruising
50.00%Ex-ZodiacAtlantic Blue (stage 5)
50.00%Kamihime ProjectBroom Broom Moo Moo!
50.00%Phantasy Star Online 2: New GenesisRetem Alnothe – Battle
41.67%Rhythm DoctorSuper Battleworn Insomniac
41.67%Syberia: The World BeforeThe Hymn of Vaghen
41.67%A Plague Tale: RequiemA Plague Tale Requiem
41.67%Deltarune Chapter 2Queen
41.67%TunicThe Knight
41.67%Natsuki ChroniclesGallant Gunshot
41.67%A3!CROSS LINES [Yuki Nara; Vocals: Atsushi Tamaru]
33.33%Honkai Impact 3rdNian
33.33%The Wild at HeartWake’s Dream
25.00%Guilty Gear -STRIVE-Alone Infection (Faust theme)
25.00%Splatoon 3Candy Coated Rocks [Damp Socks feat. Off the Hook]
25.00%The LongingCrystals
Remember The Fallen
46.15%Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers EditionFossil Valley
46.15%Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten KingShattered: A Penitent King
46.15%Ziggurat 2Main Theme
46.15%FloodlandThe Next Day
46.15%Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s RevengeWrath of the lady
46.15%Heaven Burns RedDepths
46.15%WebbedBeetle’s Ditty
46.15%Lila’s Sky ArkLord Whisp Awaken
46.15%Sonic FrontiersIsland Mystery: Hacking Mission
46.15%Romancing saga-Minstrel song RemasteredFinal battle with Saruin
46.15%Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s RevengeMutants over broadway
46.15%Fire Emblem Three HopesMain Theme (Inferno)
41.67%Rhythm DoctorSuper Battleworn Insomniac
41.67%Syberia: The World BeforeThe Hymn of Vaghen
41.67%A Plague Tale: RequiemA Plague Tale Requiem
41.67%Deltarune Chapter 2Queen
41.67%TunicThe Knight
41.67%Natsuki ChroniclesGallant Gunshot
41.67%A3!CROSS LINES [Yuki Nara; Vocals: Atsushi Tamaru]
33.33%Honkai Impact 3rdNian
33.33%The Wild at HeartWake’s Dream
25.00%Guilty Gear -STRIVE-Alone Infection (Faust theme)
25.00%Splatoon 3Candy Coated Rocks [Damp Socks feat. Off the Hook]
25.00%The LongingCrystals

Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 92 will be active until Monday, December 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 93 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 92 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

1-10

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

11-20

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

21-30

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

31-40

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

41-50

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

51-60

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

61-70

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

71-80

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

81-90

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

91-100

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

Group 99

Group 100

101-110

Group 101

Group 102

Group 103

Group 104

Group 105

Group 106

Group 107

Group 108

Group 109

Group 110

111-120

Group 111

Group 112

Group 113

Group 114

Group 115

Group 116

Group 117

Group 118

Group 119

Group 120

121-125

Group 121

Group 122

Group 123

Group 124

Group 125

Again, voting for group 92 is open until Monday, December 11th at 10:00PM Pacific