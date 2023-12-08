Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 92

Group 90 Results 66.67% Mighty Fight Federation Return on Investment 66.67% Vampire Survivors Barely staying alive 66.67% ESCHATOS Silver Lining 58.33% Citizen Sleeper Synthetic Warmth 58.33% Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Bourree on the Board 58.33% River City Girls 2 Ken + Dragon Twins 58.33% Freedom Planet 2 Corazon’s theme 50.00% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Rock Parade (Anji theme) 50.00% Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts Wraith City Cruising 50.00% Ex-Zodiac Atlantic Blue (stage 5) 50.00% Kamihime Project Broom Broom Moo Moo! 50.00% Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Retem Alnothe – Battle 41.67% Rhythm Doctor Super Battleworn Insomniac 41.67% Syberia: The World Before The Hymn of Vaghen 41.67% A Plague Tale: Requiem A Plague Tale Requiem 41.67% Deltarune Chapter 2 Queen 41.67% Tunic The Knight 41.67% Natsuki Chronicles Gallant Gunshot 41.67% A3! CROSS LINES [Yuki Nara; Vocals: Atsushi Tamaru] 33.33% Honkai Impact 3rd Nian 33.33% The Wild at Heart Wake’s Dream 25.00% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Alone Infection (Faust theme) 25.00% Splatoon 3 Candy Coated Rocks [Damp Socks feat. Off the Hook] 25.00% The Longing Crystals Remember The Fallen 46.15% Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Fossil Valley 46.15% Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King Shattered: A Penitent King 46.15% Ziggurat 2 Main Theme 46.15% Floodland The Next Day 46.15% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Wrath of the lady 46.15% Heaven Burns Red Depths 46.15% Webbed Beetle’s Ditty 46.15% Lila’s Sky Ark Lord Whisp Awaken 46.15% Sonic Frontiers Island Mystery: Hacking Mission 46.15% Romancing saga-Minstrel song Remastered Final battle with Saruin 46.15% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Mutants over broadway 46.15% Fire Emblem Three Hopes Main Theme (Inferno) 41.67% Rhythm Doctor Super Battleworn Insomniac 41.67% Syberia: The World Before The Hymn of Vaghen 41.67% A Plague Tale: Requiem A Plague Tale Requiem 41.67% Deltarune Chapter 2 Queen 41.67% Tunic The Knight 41.67% Natsuki Chronicles Gallant Gunshot 41.67% A3! CROSS LINES [Yuki Nara; Vocals: Atsushi Tamaru] 33.33% Honkai Impact 3rd Nian 33.33% The Wild at Heart Wake’s Dream 25.00% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Alone Infection (Faust theme) 25.00% Splatoon 3 Candy Coated Rocks [Damp Socks feat. Off the Hook] 25.00% The Longing Crystals Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 92 will be active until Monday, December 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 93 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 92 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 92 is open until Monday, December 11th at 10:00PM Pacific

