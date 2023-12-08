Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 92

Group 90 Results
|66.67%
|Mighty Fight Federation
|Return on Investment
|66.67%
|Vampire Survivors
|Barely staying alive
|66.67%
|ESCHATOS
|Silver Lining
|58.33%
|Citizen Sleeper
|Synthetic Warmth
|58.33%
|Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
|Bourree on the Board
|58.33%
|River City Girls 2
|Ken + Dragon Twins
|58.33%
|Freedom Planet 2
|Corazon’s theme
|50.00%
|Guilty Gear -STRIVE-
|Rock Parade (Anji theme)
|50.00%
|Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts
|Wraith City Cruising
|50.00%
|Ex-Zodiac
|Atlantic Blue (stage 5)
|50.00%
|Kamihime Project
|Broom Broom Moo Moo!
|50.00%
|Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis
|Retem Alnothe – Battle
|41.67%
|Rhythm Doctor
|Super Battleworn Insomniac
|41.67%
|Syberia: The World Before
|The Hymn of Vaghen
|41.67%
|A Plague Tale: Requiem
|A Plague Tale Requiem
|41.67%
|Deltarune Chapter 2
|Queen
|41.67%
|Tunic
|The Knight
|41.67%
|Natsuki Chronicles
|Gallant Gunshot
|41.67%
|A3!
|CROSS LINES [Yuki Nara; Vocals: Atsushi Tamaru]
|33.33%
|Honkai Impact 3rd
|Nian
|33.33%
|The Wild at Heart
|Wake’s Dream
|25.00%
|Guilty Gear -STRIVE-
|Alone Infection (Faust theme)
|25.00%
|Splatoon 3
|Candy Coated Rocks [Damp Socks feat. Off the Hook]
|25.00%
|The Longing
|Crystals
Remember The Fallen
|46.15%
|Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
|Fossil Valley
|46.15%
|Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King
|Shattered: A Penitent King
|46.15%
|Ziggurat 2
|Main Theme
|46.15%
|Floodland
|The Next Day
|46.15%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|Wrath of the lady
|46.15%
|Heaven Burns Red
|Depths
|46.15%
|Webbed
|Beetle’s Ditty
|46.15%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|Lord Whisp Awaken
|46.15%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Island Mystery: Hacking Mission
|46.15%
|Romancing saga-Minstrel song Remastered
|Final battle with Saruin
|46.15%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|Mutants over broadway
|46.15%
|Fire Emblem Three Hopes
|Main Theme (Inferno)
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 92 will be active until Monday, December 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 93 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 92 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 92 is open until Monday, December 11th at 10:00PM Pacific