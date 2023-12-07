The Thursday Politics Thread Is Leaving Congress

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

Kevin McCarthy is going to leave Congress presumably because he rose too high, loved too hard, dared too much. He tried to grasp a star, overreached, and fell.

So he’s leaving. Nobody’s gonna have him to kick around anymore.

Rushing around today. Happy Posting!

Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it's technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues even if the emergencies end, continue to vaccinate using the latest version of the FDA approved vaccines by Phizer and Moderna. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status.

