It’s back, baby! Geoff Keighley’s annual celebration of gaming and commercialism has returned to recognize the best of the medium while blasting your eyeballs with trailers, trailers, and more trailers (though apparently no “world premieres”). Tune in this evening, December 7th, at 7:30 PM EST!

The YouTube stream is embedded above. You can find the list of nominees here.

Have fun live-chatting in the comments below!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...