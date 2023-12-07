Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Dec. 7

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Robin Lozano, a technology chief of staff from Shavertown, Pennsylvania;

Yungsheng Wang, a deputy public defender originally from Lafayette, Louisiana; and

Scott Shewfelt, a writer originally from Tavistock, Ontario.

OKLAHOMA! // SUPER BOWL STARS // FIRE PLACE // ON THE “T”ABLE // 4 YOUR CONSIDERATION // A DONUT SHOP DICTIONARY

DD1 – 800 – FIRE PLACE – Circa 50 B.C.: This city’s library is torched (by Julius Caesar, some say) (Robin added 1,000.)

Scores at first break: Scott 2,400, Yungsheng 2,200, Robin 3,200.

Scores going into DJ: Scott 2,000, Yungsheng 4,800, Robin 5,000.

Double Jeopardy!

GREEK ALPHABET PUZZLERS // AMPHIBIANS // DURING LOU GEHRIG’S CONSECUTIVE GAME STREAK // LABOR UNIONS // IT’S RAINING MENSA // STAR WARS BEFORE & AFTER

DD2 – 1,200 – AMPHIBIANS – Although this “biblical” frog is the world’s largest at around 12 inches long, its tadpoles are the same size as other frogs (Robin dropped 3,000.)

DD3 – 1,600 – DURING LOU GEHRIG’S CONSECUTIVE GAME STREAK – He became the Cook County Jail’s most famous inmate on Oct. 24, 1931 (Scott added 6,400.)

Scores going into FJ: Scott 14,400, Yungsheng 12,000, Robin 4,800.

Final Jeopardy!

LANGUAGES – Since it can make someone “Japanese laugh as heartily as a Dane”, Lillian Gish saw film as an aesthetic this, the name of a language

Only Yungsheng was correct on FJ, adding 11,000 to advance with 23,000.

Final scores: Scott 4,400, Yungsheng 23,000, Robin 0.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Alexandria? DD2 – What is goliath frog? DD3 – Who was Al Capone? FJ – What is Esperanto?

