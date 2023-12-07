Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7TH, 2023:

Analog Squad Series Premiere (Netflix)

Archie (Britbox)

Boom Boom Bruno Series Premiere (Max)

Christmas At The Opry (NBC)

Coach (Prime Video)

Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (Max)

High Tides (Knokke Off) Series Premiere (Netflix)

Hilda Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Hush (ALLBLK)

I Hate Christmas (Netflix)

My Life With The Walter Boys Series Premiere (Netflix)

NAGA (Netflix)

Rescuing Christmas (Hallmark Movies Now)

Silent Night, Fatal Night (LMN)

Southern Hospitality Season Premiere (Bravo)

The Archies (Netflix)

The Black Hamptons Season Premiere (BET+)

The Envoys (Paramount+)

The Lovers Series Premiere (Sundance Now)

To All A Good Night (HMM)

World War II: From The Frontlines (Netflix)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8TH, 2023:

A Very Demi Holiday Special (The Roku Channel)

Baby Shark’s Big Movie (Nickelodeon)

Backyards Gone Wild (HGTV)

Blood Vessel (Netflix)

Culprits (Hulu)

Dating Santa (Santa mi amor) (Prime Video)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Christmas Cabin Fever (Disney+)

Leave The World Behind (Netflix)

Magic In Mistletoe (Hallmark)

Merry Little Batman (Prime Video)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Netflix)

The Sacrifice Game (Shudder)

Women On The Edge (Netflix)

World’s First Christmas (O Primeiro Natal do Mundo) (Prime Video)

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 (Prime Video)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9TH, 2023:

A Christmas Of Yes (OWN)

A Cowboy Christmas Romance (Lifetime)

Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas (CBS)

Christmas On Cherry Lane (Hallmark)

Dr. Who: Giggle (Disney+)

Maestra Series Premiere (Hulu)

Meet Me Under The Mistletoe (Great American Family/Hulu)

30 For 30: The Great Heisman Race Of 1997 (ESPN)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10TH, 2023:

A Grammy Salute To 50 Years Of Hip Hop (CBS)

Christmas At The Amish Bakery (UPtv)

Dark Gathering [dubbed version] (Hidive)

MasterChef Junior: Home For The Holidays (Fox)

Peppermints & Postcards (Great American Family)

Round And Round (Hallmark)

Science Fair: The Series (NatGeo)

Yes, Chef! Christmas (Lifetime)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11TH, 2023:

A Very Barry Christmas (NBC)

Big Brother Reindeer Games (CBS)

Candice Renoir (Acorn TV)

The Billion Dollar Goal (Paramount+)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12TH, 2023:

Born In Synanon (Paramount+)

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (Netflix)

1000-lb Sisters Season Premiere (TLC)

Season Of Light: Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir (PBS)

Single’s Inferno (Netflix)

Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special 2023 (Britbox)

sMothered Season Premiere (TLC)

The Farads Series Premiere (Prime Video)

The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Along (Fox)

Trees And Other Entanglements (HBO)

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team (Netflix)

WW2: Saving Norway’s Gold (Viaplay)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13TH, 2023:

Car Masters: From Rust To Riches Season Five Premiere (Netflix)

If I Were Luísa Sonza (Netflix)

In The Kitchen With Harry Hamlin: A Holiday Special (IFC)

1670 (Netflix)

The Influencer Series Premiere (Netflix)

Tierra Incognita (Disney+)

