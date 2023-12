We’re closing out the year this December with a wildcard challenge where it’s going to run the gamut of questions without a particular thing, though you could say that the focus is on YOU.

With the month underway, today we want to talk a bit about the world of scientists and other academic figures. Who is your favorite one or the one that influenced you in your life and why?

Bonus question: Which scientist or figure in your mind has the most unwarranted fame for what they did?

