Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (December 6, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! It’s the most wonderful time of the year…time for year-end Japanese holiday foods! I’m posting my usual collection of recipes and holiday foods a little earlier this year so everyone can get a head start on their planning. Everyone is planning a full Osechi Ryori this year, right? Or you’re planning to make your own karaage on the 24th to make up for the fact that you don’t have access to a Japanese KFC of konbini? Okay but you’re definitely planning to at least have New Year’s soba on the 31st, right?! Well, it’s okay if you aren’t. I don’t think I’ll be able to do the karaage this year because I’ll be away from home. But I will for sure have soba and at least some Osechi Ryori dishes for the new year. Check out the links above if you’d like ideas for recipes for any of those holiday dishes!

And if you’re curious to know what you could buy if you lived in Japan this year…

KFC’s menu looks great again this year! The full set includes a commemorative plate, chocolate cake, and shrimp gratin. Delicious!

Lawson has a ton of cakes this year, and their ads on YouTube make a great case for getting your Christmas meal from them!

Couldn’t find any videos for Family Mart, but the big news seems to be that they’ve collaborated with TWICE and will have a special “LOVELY TEA TIME CAKE”

