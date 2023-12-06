The Iron Age of Comics

Episode #023: Watchmen – Part One

What’s left to say about Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ novel Watchmen? Plenty, as it turns out! In our first of two episodes on the subject, we talk about the changes in the larger comics industry that needed to be in place for Watchmen to exist, consider the degree to which the series relies (or doesn’t) on the Charlton Action Heroes for inspiration, and finally do a deep dive on the major characters and what drives them. Your hosts may disagree about how well Watchmen holds up today, but several assumptions about this book will be challenged in any event!

Anchor

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Amazon/Audible

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...