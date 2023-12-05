Comic Book Review – Nova #17 (September 2008)

Nova #17 (September 2008)

Writers – Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning

Artists – Wellington Alves and Geraldo Burges

I decided to take a look through a shortbox of comics and pull out a few to read while on my breaks at work in the office. This issue of Nova takes place during the Secret Invasion event.

Richard Ryder travels to Earth to check on his parents’ well-being. They are safe and sound but they received a message on their answering machine from Richard’s brother, Robbie. Richard travels to Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S to search for his brother and runs into Darkhawk, and a short battle ensues. Darkhawk is the chief of security at the research facility and subdues Nova. Robbie quizzes Richard to see if he’s the real deal and passes with flying colors. Darkhawk and Nova must work together to protect the innocent civilians inside the facility from another Skrull onslaught. They also must keep a cache of alien technology safe and secure from these invading forces.

During the 2000s, the cosmic side of Marvel Comics was revitalized thanks to Abnett and Lanning. This duo could do no wrong and it seemed everything they touched turned to gold. Nova went from former New Warrior to Space’s Greatest Hero. Richard Ryder’s legend grew following the Annihilation crossover and his solo series was red hot. I would dip in and out of it as long as I could find a copy on the shelf back then.

In this issue, you have Darkhawk and Nova fighting each other, the one thinking the other a Skrull. Robbie comments that, “its basic etiquette for super heroes to smack one another around on the first meeting before realizing they were on the same side. Have we learned nothing from team-ups?” This is funny causes it’s true! To see a comic book character realize that breaks the fourth wall a bit because we have seen it happen numerous times beforehand. My favorite part was when we are introduced to Director Gruenwald, which is a nice nod to former Marvel writer Mark Gruenwald, who passed away in 1996. The director is the spitting image of Mr. Gruenwald and it is a touching tribute and one some may have missed if they weren’t eagle eyed.

Sadly, like all good things, the dynamic duo of Abnett and Lanning would go their separate ways as their partnership ended. They would continue to write comics by themselves but the magic/lightning in a bottle was never the same. I did enjoy this issue and I will definitely check out this era of Marvel cosmic stories when I am able to do so.

Nova is currently being featured in X-Men Red and I’m hopeful we get to see him in a solo series once more in the near future.

If you have read this far, thanks for taking the time to check out my review. I haven’t asked a question for the audience in a while. Which Cosmic- related Marvel Comics Character is your favorite?

