I wish the milkman would deliver my milk in the morning

I wish the milkman would deliver my milk when I’m yawning

In 4th place, “Xtal”!

In 3rd place, “Girl/Boy (NLS Mix)”!

In 2nd place, “Flim”!

And your pick for the best Tori Amos song, “Alberto Balsalm”!

Thanks to everyone who participated!

