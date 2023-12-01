Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Dec. 1

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Brianne Barker, a biology professor from Madison, New Jersey;

Bryce Hwang, an ophthalmology resident from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and

Garrett Marcotte, a software engineer from Boulder, Colorado.

Jeopardy!

LANDMARKS FOR SALE // A RED-HOT LATIN LAWYER // MACBETH’S WITCHES ON FOOD NETWORK // CROSSWORD CLUES “H” // NURSERY RHYME PHOBIAS // AEROSMITH

DD1 – 600 – A RED-HOT LATIN LAWYER – This Latin word, still used today, originally meant “he pledged”; today, it’s a sworn written statement (Garrett added 1,000.)

Scores at first break: Garrett 7,200, Bryce -400, Brianne 1,200.

Scores going into DJ: Garrett 7,800, Bryce 2,800, Brianne 2,600.

Double Jeopardy!

EVE 6 // FUN WITH GEOMETRY // OK CORRAL ME // ONE OF THESE KINGS IS NOT LIKE THE OTHERS // PUNNY & NOT-PUNNY DEFINITIONS // EROS MYTH

DD2 – 2,000 – EROS MYTH – This word for the mind shares a name with a girl loved by Eros (Garrett added 7,000.)

DD3 – 1,600 – PUNNY & NOT-PUNNY DEFINITIONS – “A colossal brim of a cap”, or an overseeing manager (Garrett added 1,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Garrett 27,400, Bryce 10,400, Brianne 12,600.

Final Jeopardy!

BODIES OF WATER – The Goshute, a Western people, called this vast body of water Teittse Paa, meaning “bad water”

Garrett and Bryce were correct on FJ, with Garrett betting 0 to advance with 27,400.

Final scores: Garrett 27,400, Bryce 10,400, Brianne 4,399.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is affidavit? DD2 – What is psyche? DD3 – What is supervisor? FJ – What is the Great Salt Lake?

