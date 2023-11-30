The Thursday Politics Thread Was National Security Adviser and Secretary of State At The Same Time

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

Former Secretary of State, National Security Adviser and War Criminal Henry Kissinger has died at the age of 100. Long the subject of questions of whether he was dead, why he wasn’t dead yet, and why he wasn’t dead when other, perhaps more worthy figures passed before their time, Kissinger’s legacy looms large, with countless political figures quite literally up to his death consulting with him.

Kissinger’s ledger runs a deep red. During the Vietnam War, he was responsible for the indiscriminate, illegal bombing of Laos and Cambodia, treating these countries as a sideshow. Nixon wanted to covertly bomb Cambodia to destroy any means of supply and support to Vietnam and Kissinger was all to eager to help. Kissinger sabotaged peace talks with Vietnam held by the Johnson Administration to prolong the war. He was deeply involved in the planning of the bombing, despite not being in the military chain of command. He read raw intel, colonels serving the Joint Chiefs of Staff would bring him lists of targets and he would personally tell them which areas to strike. His efforts in Cambodia would radicalize average citizens of the country into joining the Khmer Rouge who would engage in one of the most egregious genocides of the modern era. A recent investigation by the Intercept indicated that Kissinger bore responsibility for deaths that killed as many as 150,000 civilians that had previously gone unreported for decades. His agenda sent tens of thousands of American soldiers in the Vietnam War.

Kissinger helped orchestrate the overthrow the democratically-elected government of Chile, allowing Pinochet to consolidate power. He allowed the Suharto regime to invade East Timor. The Turkish Invasion of Cyprus, the betrayal of the Iraqi Kurds, all of these lay at Henry Kissinger’s feet. The man has a Nobel Peace Prize and all he could bother to do when asked about Cambodia was smirk and shrug it off.

Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it's technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.

