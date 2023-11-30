The Avocado Parenting Thread Gets some Help

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

Suggested topic: Getting Help

So we talked earlier about what help we do and do not have with childcare. Let’s talk about how to find that help, and accept that it’s needed. Classified ads? website posting? Word of mouth? Relatives?

Was it hard to accept that you can’t do it all by yourself, or were you happy to hand off the kid(s) for a few hours every day? Any separation anxiety (from any of you? it can be hard for parents as well)?

Do you wish you had more help?

Upcoming Topics

I don’t know, suggest something.





