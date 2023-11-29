The Weekly Wrestling Thread: Hell Freezing Over Edition

We were set to lead this week with how great Survivor Series was (easily the best WWE PPV this year). I was all set to turn Peacock off when Cult of Personality started and CM Punk came out. The crowd went apeshit, one of the largest Dusty pops I’ve ever seen. A lot of people were stunned, none more than the dirtsheet writers who were caught with their pants down. Punk’s return promo on Raw was seen as underwhelming and hypocritical but I can’t see how people don’t realize it’s intentional, they’re clearly going to build to a program with Seth Rollins. I’m not sure how successful this run will be (Punk is getting up there and still volatile) but I’m excited to see how it all plays out.

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton vs. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, J.D. McDonagh, and Drew McIntyre

2. Wes Lee vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes

3. Ilja Dragunov vs. Nathan Frazer

4. Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage Ctrl

5. Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark

6. Gunther vs. The Miz

7. The Family vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

8. Tag Team Turmoil

9. Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee

10. Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio

Best AEW matches of the week:

1. Brody King vs. Eddie Kingston

2. Jay White vs. Rush

3. Claudio Castignoli vs. Daniel Garcia

4. Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe

5. Swerve Strickland vs. Jay Lethal

6. Kris Statlander vs. Diamante

7. Hook vs. Rocky Romero

8. Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata

9. Keith Lee vs. Lee Moriarty

10. FTR vs. The Righteous

Worst WWE match of the week:

-Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark

Worst AEW match of the week:

– Luchasaurus Killswitch vs. The Boys

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...