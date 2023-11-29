Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 88

Group 86 Results
|61.54%
|Triangle Strategy
|Arise, Warriors
|61.54%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Happy Halloween | MORE MORE JUMP!
|61.54%
|Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts
|Falling from the Sky
|61.54%
|Popslinger
|Dark Purple
|61.54%
|Shovel Knight Dig
|Spore Judgment (Mushroom Mines)
|53.85%
|The Artful Escape
|The City of Glimmer
|53.85%
|Phantasy Star Online 2
|Area 5 ~ vs. Grave Exegul
|46.15%
|Sephonie
|Poured sunrise, hearts revealed
|46.15%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|Underwater Stage 2021 (SMB 1 New OST – Water Stage)
|46.15%
|Genshin Impact
|Astute and Fearless Leader
|46.15%
|King Of Fighters XV
|Enter the venue
|46.15%
|Far: Changing Tides
|The Abandoned City
|46.15%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Before the Shadow
|Morning Dawns in Mossward
|38.46%
|Cotton Rock & Roll
|Twilight
|30.77%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Remote Controller | Wonderlands×Showtime
|23.08%
|Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis
|Song of Mourning ~ The Eternal Wind
|23.08%
|Mario Tennis (NSO)
|Ending
|15.38%
|Eastward
|Emergency
|15.38%
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO)
|Above the Clouds
|15.38%
|Sifu
|Isolated in Nature
|15.38%
|Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2
|Kurona boss theme
|7.69%
|Mario Tennis (NSO)
|Tie Break
|7.69%
|Echoes of Mana
|Great Tree Caverns
|7.69%
|Solar Ash
|Vignette: Auspices
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 88 will be active until Tuesday, December 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 89 will start Thursday and be active until Wednesday*, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 88 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 88 is open until Tuesday, December 5th at 10:00PM Pacific