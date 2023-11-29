Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 88

Group 86 Results 61.54% Triangle Strategy Arise, Warriors 61.54% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Happy Halloween | MORE MORE JUMP! 61.54% Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts Falling from the Sky 61.54% Popslinger Dark Purple 61.54% Shovel Knight Dig Spore Judgment (Mushroom Mines) 53.85% The Artful Escape The City of Glimmer 53.85% Phantasy Star Online 2 Area 5 ~ vs. Grave Exegul 46.15% Sephonie Poured sunrise, hearts revealed 46.15% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Underwater Stage 2021 (SMB 1 New OST – Water Stage) 46.15% Genshin Impact Astute and Fearless Leader 46.15% King Of Fighters XV Enter the venue 46.15% Far: Changing Tides The Abandoned City 46.15% The Lord of the Rings Online: Before the Shadow Morning Dawns in Mossward 38.46% Cotton Rock & Roll Twilight 30.77% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Remote Controller | Wonderlands×Showtime 23.08% Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Song of Mourning ~ The Eternal Wind 23.08% Mario Tennis (NSO) Ending 15.38% Eastward Emergency 15.38% Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO) Above the Clouds 15.38% Sifu Isolated in Nature 15.38% Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Kurona boss theme 7.69% Mario Tennis (NSO) Tie Break 7.69% Echoes of Mana Great Tree Caverns 7.69% Solar Ash Vignette: Auspices Remember The Fallen 46.15% Grounded It’s the End (Reprieve) 46.15% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Perfumed Eves 46.15% Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell Crystal Allure 46.15% Sephonie Poured sunrise, hearts revealed 46.15% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Underwater Stage 2021 (SMB 1 New OST – Water Stage) 46.15% Genshin Impact Astute and Fearless Leader 46.15% King Of Fighters XV Enter the venue 46.15% Far: Changing Tides The Abandoned City 46.15% The Lord of the Rings Online: Before the Shadow Morning Dawns in Mossward 45.45% Cyber Shadow Mekacity Ruins, Part 1 45.45% New Pokémon Snap Sweltering Sands (Day) 45.45% Anonymous;Code MADNESS JUNO 45.45% Lil Gator Game Aliens Unplugged the Fridge and All the Food Spoiled 🙁 38.46% Cotton Rock & Roll Twilight 30.77% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Remote Controller | Wonderlands×Showtime 23.08% Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Song of Mourning ~ The Eternal Wind 23.08% Mario Tennis (NSO) Ending 15.38% Eastward Emergency 15.38% Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO) Above the Clouds 15.38% Sifu Isolated in Nature 15.38% Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Kurona boss theme 7.69% Mario Tennis (NSO) Tie Break 7.69% Echoes of Mana Great Tree Caverns 7.69% Solar Ash Vignette: Auspices Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 88 will be active until Tuesday, December 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 89 will start Thursday and be active until Wednesday*, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 88 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 88 is open until Tuesday, December 5th at 10:00PM Pacific

