Director Profile: Robert Zemeckis

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Robert Zemeckis.

Highly recommended: Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Recommended: Used Cars, Romancing the Stone, Back to the Future Part II, Back to the Future Part III, Cast Away, Flight, The Walk

Worth a look: Death Becomes Her, Beowulf

Not recommended (some of these ones are going to be controversial): Forrest Gump, Contact, What Lies Beneath, The Polar Express, Allied

Next week’s director is… Robert Wise!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...