Director Profile: Robert Zemeckis

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Robert Zemeckis.
Highly recommended: Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Recommended: Used Cars, Romancing the Stone, Back to the Future Part II, Back to the Future Part III, Cast Away, Flight, The Walk
Worth a look: Death Becomes Her, Beowulf
Not recommended (some of these ones are going to be controversial): Forrest Gump, Contact, What Lies Beneath, The Polar Express, Allied
Next week’s director is… Robert Wise!