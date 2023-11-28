Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 87

Group 85 Results 75.00% Moonpong Icecube Moon for President 75.00% Bayonetta 3 Night shadows dancing 66.67% Klonoa 2 MIRAGE 66.67% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 You Will Know Our Names ~ Finale 58.33% The Cruel King and the Great Hero the great hero 58.33% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge A few screws loose 50.00% Astalon: Tears of the earth SUPER ARRANGE: Cruel Mechanism 50.00% Potionomics Sylvia vs. Roxanne 50.00% TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight Sanctuary-SHU 50.00% Moonglow Bay Carbon Eruption 41.67% Life is Strange: True Colors Love Song 41.67% Genshin Impact Winding Through Avidya 41.67% The Serpent Rogue The Morbus 41.67% Shovel Knight Dig End Credits 41.67% Impostor Factory Heartbeat 41.67% Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts Spire High 25.00% Super Smash Bros Ultimate Dist thins out 25.00% Ship of Fools The Harbinger of Hoarfrost 25.00% Automaton Lung AL_005 16.67% NEO: The World Ends with You The One Star -NEO MIX- 16.67% Solar Ash Sanguination 16.67% Super Bomberman R Online Princess Tomato in the Salad Kingdom 8.33% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 The Gnomes are Coming (A) 8.33% Archvale Amberpath Remember The Fallen 45.45% Slime Rancher 2 Ember Valley (Day) 45.45% Tohu Ice 45.45% Sonic Frontiers Vandalize 45.45% Ship of Fools Beakeneers and Unbeakeneers 45.45% The Knight Witch SubmaRayne 45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Close in the Distance 45.45% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Rubrum Piano [Xceon] 45.45% Chunithm NEW!! Scythe of death 45.45% Anonymous;Code LIEBESTRAUME 45.45% The Last Cube Occult Attraction 41.67% Life is Strange: True Colors Love Song 41.67% Genshin Impact Winding Through Avidya 41.67% The Serpent Rogue The Morbus 41.67% Shovel Knight Dig End Credits 41.67% Impostor Factory Heartbeat 41.67% Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts Spire High 25.00% Super Smash Bros Ultimate Dist thins out 25.00% Ship of Fools The Harbinger of Hoarfrost 25.00% Automaton Lung AL_005 16.67% NEO: The World Ends with You The One Star -NEO MIX- 16.67% Solar Ash Sanguination 16.67% Super Bomberman R Online Princess Tomato in the Salad Kingdom 8.33% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 The Gnomes are Coming (A) 8.33% Archvale Amberpath Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 87 will be active until Wednesday, November 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 88 will start Wednesday and be active until Tuesday*, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 87 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 87 is open until Wednesday, November 29th at 10:00PM Pacific

