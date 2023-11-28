Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 87

Group 85 Results
|75.00%
|Moonpong
|Icecube Moon for President
|75.00%
|Bayonetta 3
|Night shadows dancing
|66.67%
|Klonoa 2
|MIRAGE
|66.67%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|You Will Know Our Names ~ Finale
|58.33%
|The Cruel King and the Great Hero
|the great hero
|58.33%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|A few screws loose
|50.00%
|Astalon: Tears of the earth
|SUPER ARRANGE: Cruel Mechanism
|50.00%
|Potionomics
|Sylvia vs. Roxanne
|50.00%
|TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight
|Sanctuary-SHU
|50.00%
|Moonglow Bay
|Carbon Eruption
|41.67%
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|Love Song
|41.67%
|Genshin Impact
|Winding Through Avidya
|41.67%
|The Serpent Rogue
|The Morbus
|41.67%
|Shovel Knight Dig
|End Credits
|41.67%
|Impostor Factory
|Heartbeat
|41.67%
|Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts
|Spire High
|25.00%
|Super Smash Bros Ultimate
|Dist thins out
|25.00%
|Ship of Fools
|The Harbinger of Hoarfrost
|25.00%
|Automaton Lung
|AL_005
|16.67%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|The One Star -NEO MIX-
|16.67%
|Solar Ash
|Sanguination
|16.67%
|Super Bomberman R Online
|Princess Tomato in the Salad Kingdom
|8.33%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|The Gnomes are Coming (A)
|8.33%
|Archvale
|Amberpath
Remember The Fallen
|45.45%
|Slime Rancher 2
|Ember Valley (Day)
|45.45%
|Tohu
|Ice
|45.45%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Vandalize
|45.45%
|Ship of Fools
|Beakeneers and Unbeakeneers
|45.45%
|The Knight Witch
|SubmaRayne
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
|Close in the Distance
|45.45%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|Rubrum Piano [Xceon]
|45.45%
|Chunithm NEW!!
|Scythe of death
|45.45%
|Anonymous;Code
|LIEBESTRAUME
|45.45%
|The Last Cube
|Occult Attraction
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 87 will be active until Wednesday, November 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 88 will start Wednesday and be active until Tuesday*, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 87 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
91-100
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
101-110
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 87 is open until Wednesday, November 29th at 10:00PM Pacific